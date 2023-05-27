Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Aug. 23, 1951—May 23, 2023

HANSEN — John Turner, 71 of Hansen, Idaho, passed peacefully late morning Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his home with family.

John was born August 23, 1951, in Oklahoma City, OK, son of Keith and Ruth (Meyer) Turner.

In 1952, the family moved to California, where Keith and Ruth began their teaching careers. Five years later the family settled in Twin Falls. He spent his early years outdoors – with his dad and brother, hunting, fishing and making films about surviving the elements.

John graduated with the Class of 1970 from Twin Falls High School and made many lifelong friends. Sports were a major part of his life growing up. Through middle school and high school, he excelled at football and track. Later in life, he and Crystal played coed softball together; and he and Saxton trained in kung fu and kempo together.

After graduation, John got into the car business – and spent 38 years there. He owned Gem Motors on Addison for several years.

First and foremost, he was an outdoorsman. He hunted deer, elk, moose, bear, and cougars and outfitted with his businesses Swift Creek Outfitters and Trapper Creek Adventures.

In 1993, John married Lori. The family moved to Jerome, where they lived in a log house for 14 years. They had the opportunity to move to Hansen (closer to lion hunting) in 2007 and bought the house on Rock Creek in June of that year.

After retiring, John drove bus for Hansen for five years. He loved those kids – and they came to love him as well. When he left, all the kids wrote him notes of encouragement, saying how much they would miss him. In 2010, he and Lori purchased American Leathers and continue to serve the archery community around the world.

John was, above all else, a kind and gentle man. He loved his kids, loved his family and would do anything he could to help others. He was a faithful member of Kingdom Church; his church family meant the world to him.

He is survived by wife Lori, daughter, Crystal (Brian) Ayers of Twin Falls, son, Saxton Turner of Boise and son, TJ of Weiser; granddaughter, Kaitlynn Ayers and brother, David (Liz) Turner of Ogden, UT; brother-in-law, Rick Dahl and sister-in-law, Katie Taplin (Conrad Santos) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jake (Twin Falls), niece, Natalie (Hailey), sisters-in-law: Shauna (Ogden) and Jeanne (Portland, OR).

Friends and family are invited to attend services at Kingdom Church of Twin Falls on June 1, 2023. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 a.m., and the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.