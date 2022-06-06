Oct. 13, 1945—June 2, 2022

PEACHLAND, BC—John Theodore Steile III passed away on June 2, 2022 at his home in Peachland, British Columbia from complications of Pulmonary Emboli. He was born October 13, 1945 in Rupert, Idaho to Mary Frances Mott and John Theodore Steile, Jr. of Jerome, ID.

John is survived by his children, Sarah Aardema, Shaun Steile (Heather), Kevin Beson (Jimena), and Stephen Beson (Laureen); grandchildren: Ashlyn Aardema-Brown (Thomas), Maddie Aardema-Vander Hulst (John), Collin Aardema, Cameron Beson, Connor Beson, Corbin Steile, and Sophia Beson.

John graduated from Jerome High School in 1963; attended UC Santa Barbara, received a BS from the University of Utah in 1968, and Doctor of Optometry from the University of California, Berkeley in 1972. Dr. Steile practiced primary care optometry in Jerome, Twin Falls, and Hailey, Idaho before moving to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1985, where he practiced with the Dulaney Eye Center in refractive and post-cataract surgery management.

In 1992, Dr. Steile moved to Saudi Arabia to work with Magrabi Hospitals with the “new” excimer laser. He retired in 2010 after becoming the Director of New Centers for Magrabi in Cairo, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Dubai.

He was preceded in death by both parents, son-in-law, Mike Aardema, and the love of his life, Carol-Ann Beson.