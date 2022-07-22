John S. Widmer

John was born to Edward and Iona Widmer (nee Ulman) in Le Sueur, MN. He grew up on a dairy farm, surrounded by seven siblings and six cousins.

After graduating from Le Center High School, John worked locally until he decided to move west with the love of life and wife, Carol. They built a world together in various areas of Idaho before John lost his beautiful bride to cancer. He never stopped missing her. His absence will be deeply felt by his siblings, many cousins, friends, and especially his sister-in-law, Debbie McCabe.