John S. Widmer

March 4, 1960—July 18, 2022
John was born to Edward and Iona Widmer (nee Ulman) in Le Sueur, MN. He grew up on a dairy farm, surrounded by seven siblings and six cousins.
After graduating from Le Center High School, John worked locally until he decided to move west with the love of life and wife, Carol. They built a world together in various areas of Idaho before John lost his beautiful bride to cancer. He never stopped missing her. His absence will be deeply felt by his siblings, many cousins, friends, and especially his sister-in-law, Debbie McCabe.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.