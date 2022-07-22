 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John S. Widmer

  • 0
John S. Widmer

March 4, 1960—July 18, 2022

John was born to Edward and Iona Widmer (nee Ulman) in Le Sueur, MN. He grew up on a dairy farm, surrounded by seven siblings and six cousins.

After graduating from Le Center High School, John worked locally until he decided to move west with the love of life and wife, Carol. They built a world together in various areas of Idaho before John lost his beautiful bride to cancer. He never stopped missing her. His absence will be deeply felt by his siblings, many cousins, friends, and especially his sister-in-law, Debbie McCabe.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News