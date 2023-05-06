Sept. 23, 1936—May 4, 2023

It is with great sorrow we announce the death of John Russell Weston Jr. He was born September 23, 1936, to John Russell Weston and Thelma Ozula Stoddard in Pocatello, Idaho.

He grew up during hard times at the end of the depression and the beginning of WWII. It made for tight times. He started out picking nightcrawlers for a penny a piece. At nine he was cleaning showers at the Y.M.C.A. and later teaching swimming. At 14 he started with Albertson’s in the Ice Cream Department. Then at 16 he landed a job at Terrell’s Shoe Store.

While in Jr. High he met the love of his life Persis Alice Dixon, and after going together through high school, they were married and sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 14, 1954.

For their first house, John got a good deal on railroad ties and between the two of them they built a beautiful home. That same year he enlisted in the Idaho National Guard. Their first child, a son, was born in July 1955. He continued to work for Terrell’s and began carpentry and construction on the side. In 1957 their second child, a daughter, was born.

He was offered the opportunity to go to O.C.S. and completed it in 1959, becoming a Second Lieutenant. That same year his father passed away.

Looking for something different, he accepted a job managing the Country Cobbler Shoe Store in Twin Falls, Idaho. He began enjoying the military and in 1961 decided to go active duty. In 1962 their third child, a daughter, was born in July. He received orders to go to Germany where the family followed six months later. He enjoyed the tour for four years before returning to the states. After many assignments including two tours in VietNam, he was assigned as the Senior Advisor to the 116th Cav of the Idaho National Guard.

In September of 1975 he suffered a major heart attack and retired with 2l years in the service and the rank of Major.

While in the service he received two Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, two Combat Air Medals, VietNam Campaign medals with eight Stars, and a C.I.B. and Meritorious Service Awards and many other commendations.

All of his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time in the outdoors. He was proud of the fact that he harvested 40 elk. During his youth he and his dad built a family cabin in Island Park, and in 1966 it was sold and in 1997 his dream of having a cabin back became a reality when he and Persis and the family built a “cabin” in Mackay for the family to enjoy.

He was an excellent marksman, taking the Master Class at Camp Perry, Ohio National Matches then placing 4th with a rifle in all of NATO. He was ranked in the top 10 Silhouette Shooters in the world and enjoyed skeet and sporting clay.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years; two sisters, Barbara Jean Weston Hale, and Donna Mae Weston; and one grandson, Steven Bryant. He is survived by his son, John L. (Bonnie) Weston; his daughters, Tecia Lee and Raymon Amoureux, and Christine Kay (Ed) Bryant; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m., until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln, Jerome. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Jerome Stake Center, 26 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome. A graveside service with full military honors will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on John’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.