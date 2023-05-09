April 26, 1935—May 3, 2023

John Robert West passed away at his home May3, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born on April 26, 1935 at Jones Nursing Home in Rupert, Idaho to John Amos and Mayme B. Johnson West. He grew up on the family farm started by his grandfather Robert West, as part of the Homestead Act in the early 1900’s.

Bob started hunting at the age of 6 when he acquired his first BB gun. His passion for guns of all types, hunting, fishing, packing for elk and deer, camping, riding motorcycles, and love for the outdoors continued throughout his entire life. He had many trophies of his game displayed in his home and loved telling the stories of his hunting and outdoor adventures.

He attended Pioneer School from first through 7th grades and then Washington Jr. High and Rupert High School, graduating in 1953. He was a member of the high school band, playing trombone. He attended Idaho State University studying Diesel Mechanics and Carpentry from

1957 through 1959 after completing his service in the United States Army.

He was drafted into the United States Army in 1955 and honorably discharged in January of 1957. His service took him to the Southwest region of the U.S. which ignited a passion for Cajun traditions, culture, and music. He was a member of the U.S. Army Rifle Team winning multiple

marksmanship awards.

He trained National Guard troops in marksmanship, competed in rifle competitions, and traveled to many states in the South as part of his military service. He

maintained a great love of the people and traditions of the south and had many fond memories of that time of life. He and Shirley were able to make several trips back to visit people and places that were special to him.

Bob married Shirley Davidson in June of 1958. They enjoyed a very special partnership for almost 65 years. He is survived by his wife Shirley, their children John “David” West, and daughter Joan West Anderson (spouse Steve Anderson). Their son James “Jim” West passed

away in 1991. Bob and Shirley’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very special to them and include: Kristy West Nukaya (spouse Codi), Jessica West Rodriquez (spouse Alex), Jennifer West, Drew Anderson, and Kylie Anderson; great-grandchildren are: Crew, Ezra, and Ender Nukaya and Rowan and Varick Rodriquez.

Bob was a multiple business owner, including a diesel mechanic shop, construction business, rental enterprise, and small farming operation. He enjoyed his work immensely and was known for his attention to detail and high expectations for quality. He built many structures throughout the Mini-Cassia area and various other places and enjoyed the challenge of remodeling homes as well.

He served as a board member of Rural Electric/United Electric for over 30 years and was a long-time member of the Rupert Elks and American Legion.

Bob and Shirley traveled the world during his membership as board member, including Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and the Panama Canal as well as all over the United States. They also traveled to South America, Costa Rica and Chile with their children and grandchildren. Due to declining health related to Parkinson’s Bob reluctantly retired from his board membership in 2018.

Bob maintained a large and beautiful garden for much of his life which was a great source of pride to him and the admiration of others. He and Shirley spent a great deal of time tending to and preserving the fruits/vegetables grown in his garden and generously shared the products

with many lucky recipients.

He was a frequent visitor to the local coffee shops after work and later in retirement. Bob loved to visit with his friends, reminisce, and tell stories. He thrived on these connections and several Coffee buddies continued to convene with him at his home after he was unable to get out of the house.

A special thank you to Horizon Hospice and Mini-Cassia Hearts4Seniors and their wonderful caregivers. Their kind and compassionate care were greatly appreciated by Bob and his family.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.