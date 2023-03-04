Aug. 13, 1936 ~ Feb. 25, 2023

JEROME — John Phillip Ross, 86, passed away February 25, 2023 at his home in Jerome, Idaho. He was born August 13, 1936 in Jerome, Idaho, the son of John Wesley Ross and Inez Cunningham Ross. He grew up and attended schools in Jerome.

John joined the Navy in 1954 and served on the USS Hanson as a Storekeeper. He retired from service in 1958.

John had two children from a previous marriage, Sheila and Dian. John met the love of his life, Peggy Joyce Ross, in 1972. They married and had one daughter together, Brenda Lynn Ross, and he gained two stepchildren, Pamla Joyce and George Hugh, Jr.

John loved traveling, fishing, camping and visiting with many friends and family. Later in life he loved playing pool with the guys and gals at the Senior Center. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his children, Sheila (Steve) Thurber of Middleton, ID; Dian of Middleton, ID; Pamla Mayhew Goodman of Twin Falls, ID; George (Carla) Mayhew of Jerome, ID; and Brenda (Craig) Collins of Jerome, ID. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; two sisters; his wife, Peggy; three nephews; and two grandchildren.

His family would like to thank Heritage Hospice for helping them care for a wonderful man.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday, March 10, 2023 at Farnsworth Mortuary 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, with a viewing beginning at Noon, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Avenue E, Jerome, with Pastor Tim Knutson officiating. Graveside service will follow at the Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on John’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.