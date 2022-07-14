Aug. 27, 1938—July 11, 2022

John Orvil Hepworth (83) of Hailey, ID passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022, at the home of his daughter in Boise after a long illness. He was under the care of Horizon Hospice Care.

John was born August 27, 1938, in a tent house in Wendell, ID. He was the second of five children born to Lydia and Samuel Squire Hepworth. He came in at a whopping 11 pounds and was delivered by a midwife in a tent at a labor camp after the Dr. fell asleep in his car and they couldn’t find him to deliver the baby.

John grew up in and around Jerome, Idaho, and loved the outdoor life of hunting and fishing with his dad and brothers. He used to say that his dad could catch fish in a bucket. John attended schools in Jerome and graduated Jerome high school, in 1956. After Graduation, John enlisted in the US Navy and entered the submarine service. After attending sub school in New London, Conn. he returned to Idaho and in September 1958 married the love of his life Norma Jean Young, and they recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

John was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and he and Norma were sealed to their family for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1965. He held many positions in the church including 1st Councilor in the Bishopric, Sunday School President and teacher, and he loved his time in the Primary, as he had a very special place in his heart for children.

John was the last surviving member of his family and was preceded in death by his parents Samuel Squire and Lydia, his half-sister Leora, and brothers Harmon (Hap) and Mel, and sisters Ella and Illa. He was also preceded in death by a grandson Steven who died at birth.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; sons: Kenneth Allen (AnnaB) of W. Valley, UT, Marvin (Ann) of Idaho Falls, ID and Russell (Deb) of Meridian, ID; and daughter, Jeanette (Mitch) of Boise, ID. John and Norma have 11 grandchildren and will soon welcome their 14th great-grandchild this week and recently found out that number 15 will arrive in January of next year.

There will be a viewing at the Wood River Chapel Funeral Home from 6p.m.-8p.m. on Friday July 15th and Funeral services will be held Saturday July 16th at the Hailey LDS Church at 11a.m., with a viewing 1 hour prior to the service. The burial will be in Hailey Cemetery.