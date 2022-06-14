March 14, 1932—June 3, 2022

John O. Koontz Jr., “Jack,” was born on March 14, 1932 to Lena (Lundy) Koontz and John O. Koontz, Sr. in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Just 12 weeks after celebrating his 90th birthday, with all his family, John died in his bed on June 3, 2022.

He was knows as “Jack” for the 12 years he attended Twin Falls Schools, graduating with the Class of 1950.

In 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably for 4 years. In 1953, he was assigned to the historic carrier USS Oriskany in the flight control tower, where he guided fighter jets on and off the deck.

In 1956, he met Louise Holesinsky and they married in 1957. They marked their 65th Anniversary this year.

Jack retired from the Idaho Transportation Department after 33 years there. He made many good friends at work and enjoyed many humorous and happy stories with them. He always look forward to his fall hunting trips with the Richardson Family, and fishing with his buddies.

John’s years living on 40 acres on Rock Creek Canyon were dedicated to maintaining and improving the property and raising three children. John and Louise spent 20 happy years helping with 4-H and FFA projects. Vacations were usually one week at the county fair.

The home and property were improved and provided garden produce and fruit to share with friends and neighbors. They received many compliments about their landscaped property and remodeled home.

John was preceded in death by his father—John, mother—Lena (Lundy) Koontz, and step-mother—Edythe Koontz. Survivors included his wife Louise, sister—Janice (Ken) Absher of Spokane, Washington, his children—Anna (Wayne) Peterson of Camas, Washington, Douglas (Kerry) Koontz of Buhl, and Libby (Curt) Snyder of Twin Falls, Grandchildren—Ciera Lucas, Savanna Koontz, Colton and Caitlyn Snyder. John will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of John’s Life will be announced later in July.

Love and be kind to one another. You can honor John by donating to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories on John’s Memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.