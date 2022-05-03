Jan 14, 1929 April 28, 2022

John Nephi Seaton died peacefully at home April 28, 2022, with his wife of 70 years, Dale, by his side. He was 93.

Born January 14, 1929, in Twin Falls, John was the ninth of eleven children born to John Russell and Mary Lovelady Seaton, and their first born in Twin Falls where they had just moved from Omaha, Neb. He was raised in Twin Falls until the mid-1940s when the family moved to Salmon, Ida., where he attended high school, farmed and helped run the Seaton’s 340-acre cattle ranch along the Salmon River.

He attended Ricks College in Rexburg for one year before beginning at the age of 19 a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Oslo and Bergen, Norway. Upon his return from Norway, John joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Memphis, Tenn., where he married Valledale (Dale) Davis Seaton of Memphis on Feb. 24, 1952. John served the Navy in Norfolk, Va., and Hamilton, Bermuda where the couple’s daughter, Lynn Seaton, was born in Dec. 6, 1952. He served as a sea plane radar operator and worked in Naval Intelligence before completing his service in 1955.

John moved his family to Provo, Utah, where he attended Brigham Young University and where his first son, Kim Davis Seaton, was born Nov. 21, 1955. John then moved his family to Mesa, Ariz., in 1956, where he received his degree in business administration from Arizona State University.

John joined the Arizona Department of Employment, working for a time on the Navajo Indian Reservation in Winslow. Ariz. The Seaton’s third child, James Cole Seaton, was born Oct. 2, 1956 in Mesa, Ariz.

Yearning to return to Twin Falls, John moved the family back here in 1974 where he began driving a rural route north of Twin Falls for a new company in town, United Parcel Service. Then in 1983, he returned to the career he loved, helping people find employment, working for Idaho Job Service for 17 years. Upon his retirement in 2000, John and Dale began an 18-month mission for the LDS

Church in Tromso, Norway. Upon their return from Norway, son Cole surprised them with a 50th wedding anniversary celebration that included 120 guests.

Always active, John played basketball until he was 78, sang in church choirs for 70 years, and worked in LDS Temples until 90. He loved life and loved people, spending a lifetime serving and helping others, volunteering with numerous organizations, and being a friend to the friendless. He was an active lifelong member of the LDS Church.

He is survived by his wife Vallendale (Dale), three children previously mentioned, eight grandchildren: Chris Loder (Amanda), Lindsay Seaton Carlson (Soren), Hailey Seaton Boman (Marc), Brenden Bullock, Adam Seaton (Stephanie), Taylor Seaton (Ellie), Katelyn Seaton Madsen (Davis), Ally Seaton Gillette (Daxton). He also leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren and a sister, Ruth Smith (Gordon) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and nine brothers and sisters.

Viewing will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. May 4, at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. May 5 preceding funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints South Stake Building, 541 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful care-giving team of Hospice Visions Inc. in Twin Falls for its care of John.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of John Seaton online at hospicevisions.org or at Hospice Visions Inc., 455 Parkview Loop, Twin Falls, Ida., 83301

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on John’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.