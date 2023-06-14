April 28, 1938—June 12, 2023

HAZELTON—John Neiwert, 85, died June 12, 2023, at his home near Hazelton, Idaho.

John was born on April 28, 1938, in Burley, Idaho, to John and Pauline (Koch) Neiwert.

He graduated with the first class of the new Minidoka County High School in 1956. John served in the National Guard for 9 years.

On July 14, 1964, John married Marilyn Hogg. John worked as a mechanic and hauled milk before they moved to their farm near Hazelton in 1967 where they enjoyed farm life for the next 56 years.

John continued to successfully use farm tools and techniques that most farmers had discarded. The farm became affectionately known as “Retro Acres”.

John shared a love of the land, machinery, motorcycles, and fishing with his family. Many family outings included picnics in the mountains and motorcycle rides.

John is the father of three sons and one daughter: Norman of Hazelton, Neil (Angela) of Bellevue, Ellen (Troy) Cooper, Petersboro, Utah, Nathan (deceased) (Jillea, Andrew Young, Shoshone). He has 8 grandchildren: Audrey (Myles) Byers, Twila Neiwert, Laura (Mike) Newell, Isaiah Neiwert, Seth Cooper, Caleb Young, Jackson Young, Colby Young, and 3 great-grandchildren: Hadlie Byers, Boone Byers, and Nathan Newell.

John is brother to: Leona (Dale) Svoboda, Dorothy (Alvin) Schenk, Garold (Linda) Neiwert, Judy (Steve) Batman, and Julie (Brian) Woodford.

Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at the Paul Cemetery on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.

Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Hwy. 24, Rupert, Idaho.