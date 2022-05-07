May 29, 1950—April 4, 2022

John N. Pirtle passed away on April 4, 2022, at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona after battling lung and heart disease. He was 71.

John was born in Pueblo, Colorado, on May 29, 1950, the third child of John C. and Estelle (Faver) Pirtle. He graduated from Meridian High School in Meridian, Idaho in 1968, where he played football and basketball and was a sprinter on the track team. John graduated from the College of Idaho in 1972 after proudly playing halfback for the Yotes.

John married Coralee Nicolaus in 1971 in Boise. They raised their three children in Twin Falls and in Boise. John worked in banking for his entire career where he made many lifelong friends. He later married Margaret Ann Conklin in Boise.

John spent the last 18 years in Phoenix, making many friends and enjoying countless rounds of golf.

He is survived by his sister, June Hanson, his children, Jennifer Pirtle, Joseph (Melissa) Pirtle, and Julie Pirtle, and his grandsons, Jack Pirtle and Luke Pirtle.

Honoring John’s specific request, no formal services will be held.