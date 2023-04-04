TWIN FALLS — John Munro was born November 8, 1939, in Wichita, Kansas, to John and Kathryn Munro.

Grew up in Los Angeles area. Graduated from Excelsior Union High School in 1958, Compton College, 1958-9, US Navy 1959-64, Corpsman, attended Clinical Laboratory Blood Bank School.

Worked at Long Beach (CA) Community Hospital as a Medical Technologist 1964-1977.

Married Jane Ann Bennett in 1973; they were divorced in 2004. Moved to Twin Falls in 1977.

Worked as Property Manager, Finish Carpenter, and Histologic Technician until retiring in 2001.

Married Mildred Jenkins July 20, 2004. Has been active in Kiwanis, American Cancer Society, and CSI Booster Club.

Loved racquetball and tennis.

Survived by sister, Helen Powels; and stepson, Al Jenkins, Jr. Predeceased by parents and younger brother.