Sept. 15, 1937—Sept. 28, 2022

KAMIAH — John M. Meade, age 85, of Kamiah, Idaho, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022. John was born in Burley, Idaho on September 15, 1937 to parents John Marshall Meade, Sr. (Mart), and Augusta Wilamina Niemier (Gussie).

In 1958 he married the love of his life Donna. Together they raised two boys. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with the family.

John worked for J.R. Simplot in Burley, Idaho and also Hermiston, Oregon, until he retired in 1992. At that time he and his wife moved to Kamiah, Idaho. This became their beloved home for 30 years. John was involved with the church for many years and brought smiles to all he met. He will be deeply missed by family and many friends.

John is survived by his wife of 63 years Donna; sons: Craig (Tammy) and Dale; grandchildren: Michael, Cory and SaVannah. He also leaves behind his sister Marceline Fenstemaker, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.