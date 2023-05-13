March 7, 1931—March 29, 2023

John Leo Thiebert went home to be with Jesus, his wife, and dozens of friends and family on March 29, 2023, at the age of 92. He was born “Jack Stewart” on March 7, 1931 to Grace and Joe Stewart in Minnesota.

Growing up during the Depression years, he fought many early battles—not the least of which were the death of his biological father and his own battle with polio. Overcoming these early struggles prepared him for the life challenges that followed. He always bounced back—with the unquenchable humor and goodwill that provided inspiration to his children and friends alike.

His mother later married Phillip Thiebert, who he considered his “Pop—my real father,” and who adopted dad and his younger brother Jerry. Dad took advantage of the adoption to choose his preferred name: John Leo Thiebert. He graduated from Stillwater High School, and also attended St. Thomas Military Academy while in high school.

He later went to the University of Minnesota and Pasadena City College. He served in the Navy as an Airplane Mechanic, which took him to California, where he met his first wife and mother of his five children, Corinne Manildi. Eighteen years later they parted, and for a while he was married to Amy Starry, who was great fun and with whom he was able to share the humorous sparring that was a hallmark of his personality.

When he finally found the love of his life, Colleen O’Harrow, he became active in the Methodist Church. During their 30+ years together, they lived very full lives, serving on various committees, collecting food for the needy, baking cookies to send to college kids, even helping build a church in South America. Loving and serving God was a quiet, yet integral part of their lives.

Dad enjoyed music, dancing, gardening, potlucks, talking, jokes (good AND bad!) He never stopped playing his beloved trombone. He would play in whatever band he could, including the pep band for “his” College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles, German Band, and occasionally at church.

He sang in church choirs, Dilettante stage productions in Twin Falls, including “Man of La Mancha” and “South Pacific”. He also enjoyed gardening, puttering around the home, and working.

He never did fully retire. He retired from IBM, but it didn’t “take”. He worked in retail for a few years and retired again. Still unable to settle down, he opened his own business! He ran “Papa John’s Lawnmower Repair,” for years.

Somehow, they found time to share their abundant love and support with Colleen’s granddaughter, Brandy. She says, “He was my dad, too!”

He was preceded by his wife, Colleen O’Harrow Thiebert; parents, Gracie and Phillip Thiebert; bio-father, Joe Stewart; brother, Jerry Thiebert; son-in-law, Jason Lough; granddaughter, Heidi Thiebert House, and niece Laura Thiebert. He is survived by his children: Debbie (Gary) Barker, Pauline Lough, John (Denise) Thiebert, Tom (Allison) Thiebert, Deanna Crowder; and grandchildren: Ryan Persinger, Kassie Barnes, Alec Persinger; Melanie Thiebert, Jacob Thiebert, Rae Harvey (Jason), Nina (Aria) Navab, Desmond Crowder; and too many great-grandchildren, step-kids, and step-grandkids to mention!

Dad was loved by so many people. We used to joke about him reuniting with those who moved on before him: “One more guest at your welcome-home party!” Now he can fully grasp how much he was loved, and by how many. Enjoy the party, Dad. We will see you later!

Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, June 3, 2023 1:00-3:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church of Twin Falls, 360 Shoshone St. E. in Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.