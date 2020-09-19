August 17, 1945 ~ September 16, 2020
John Lawrence Clark, beloved husband, father, and grandfather died September 16, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born August 17, 1945 in Newhall, California, the son of Bythal and Dorothy Clark and the third of five children.
He spent his early years in Chatsworth, California and graduated from Canoga Park High School in 1964. John married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Sandee, on July 31, 1965. They made their home in Simi Valley, California and started their family there.
Moving to Jerome, Idaho in 1975, he farmed for a couple of years until he bought his own hay truck and learned the hay business from Glen Capps. He joined Scott Jackson Trucking in 1987.
John was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, camping, boating, and golfing. He also loved watching his grandchildren play ball, and he loved playing a good game of poker.
He is survived by his wife, Sandee; his children, Melissa (Troy) Hicks of Meridian; and Matthew (Stephanie) Clark; four grandchildren, Hailey, Sam, Derek, and Jace; three sisters, Sue Blackwell and Sharon Stirling, both of Salinas, California; and Dottie (Louis) Roberts of Jerome; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Bythal and Dorothy Clark; and sister, Nel Taylor.
No formal service will be held.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on John’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.