July 13, 1943 - April 27, 2023

RUPERT — John Larry Basterrechea, 79, a lifelong resident of Rupert, ID, passed away on April 27, 2023. Larry was born on July 13, 1943 to John and Mariana (Garatea) Basterrechea in Rupert, ID.

After graduating from Minico High School in 1961, he enrolled in the United States Army National Guard. He had an early introduction into the sheep industry working alongside his father and led the Basterrechea Sheep Company for 45 years. He loved land and the preservation of it. Larry was a proud Basque, smart, kind, and tough with both unmatched wit and a one of a kind sense of humor.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mariana Basterrechea, and his brother, Michael. He is survived by his sister, Delores Martin, nephews, Brian (Lindsey) Basterrechea, Spencer (Emily) Martin and grand-nephews and nieces, Ezra, Isabella, John Lawrence and Zoe.

Family and Friends will be received at the Hansen Mortuary on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Graveside Services on May 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Rupert Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St., Boise, ID 83702. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.