February 17, 1935—September 3, 2022

John L. Sullivan of Buhl, Idaho, passed away on September 3, 2022 in Boise.

The ninth of eleven children born to George and Bliss (Gentry) Sullivan, John was born at the family farm on the banks of the Snake River in Acequia, Idaho on February 17, 1935. Hard work, fun times, and family connections were the focus of John’s early years-priorities which continued throughout his life. John, who in his early years was known to family and friends as Leland, graduated from Rupert High School in 1953 where he played on the school’s football team. He attended the University of Idaho for two years before joining the U.S. Army and serving in the enlisted engineering branch. He was stationed in West Germany for two years. After his discharge, John returned to the University of Idaho to complete his degree in civil engineering.

Upon graduation, John worked as a civil engineer for the Bureau of Land Management in Montpelier, Idaho and then transferred to Phoenix, Arizona. It was during his time working for BLM that he met his soulmate, Ann Spencer, from Driggs, Idaho. John and Ann married on February 5, 1969. They were inseparable and always active. If they weren’t on an adventure, they were planning their next one. They became certified river guides and took family and friends with them on many raft trips, including memorable excursions on the Colorado and Yukon Rivers. When John retired from BLM, he and Ann returned to their home state of Idaho, settling on a farm in Buhl where they designed and built their home together. John’s retirement years were filled with enjoyable pastimes: operating a tile business, winemaking, brewing beer, gardening, and woodworking. Ann rejoined John for eternal adventures on May 23, 2023.

John will be remembered for his sense of humor, intelligence, curiosity, and joy in living life to the fullest. He was dedicated to his wife, family, and friends. Family members recall that rarely a birthday passed without a phone call from John. He always welcomed a drop-in visit or a ditchbank chat.

A private memorial was held for John in September 2022. John was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bliss Sullivan; sisters, Mary Dallolio, Margaret Sullivan, and Flora Bennyhoff; brothers, Paul L., George B., James, Gerald(in infancy), and Robert A. Sullivan.

John is survived by siblings: Cecelia McCain of Tucson, AZ and Richard (Jacqueline) Sullivan of Valley Springs, CA, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and friends who became family.