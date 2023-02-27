Apr. 24, 1946—Feb. 24, 2023
John Justus passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 24th. He was born in Brevard, NC in 1946 and had been a resident of Twin Falls for 17 years. At his request a memorial will not be held at this time, but services will take place at a later date in Lexington, Nebraska.
