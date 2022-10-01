Sep. 30, 1978 - Sep. 25, 2022
MURRAY, Utah — John Joseph "Joe" Reeder, 44, passed away September 25, 2022, at home in Murray, Utah.
Joe was born September 30, 1978, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to John and Judie Reeder. Joe spent his youth working and playing on the family property and at the family business. He enjoyed skiing, riding dirt bikes, camping, collecting pocketknives and spending time at the family cabin in Stanley, Idaho. Joe served an honorable two-year mission in Lubbock, Texas, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 2001–2003.
His family paid this tribute to him, "Joe was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, he was a loving son and a giving brother; he will be sorely missed."
He is survived by his mother, Judie; sister, Jessica; and brother, Jay.
His graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. To leave online condolences please go to ww.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.