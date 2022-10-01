Sep. 30, 1978 - Sep. 25, 2022

MURRAY, Utah — John Joseph "Joe" Reeder, 44, passed away September 25, 2022, at home in Murray, Utah.

Joe was born September 30, 1978, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to John and Judie Reeder. Joe spent his youth working and playing on the family property and at the family business. He enjoyed skiing, riding dirt bikes, camping, collecting pocketknives and spending time at the family cabin in Stanley, Idaho. Joe served an honorable two-year mission in Lubbock, Texas, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 2001–2003.

His family paid this tribute to him, "Joe was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, he was a loving son and a giving brother; he will be sorely missed."

He is survived by his mother, Judie; sister, Jessica; and brother, Jay.

His graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. To leave online condolences please go to ww.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com