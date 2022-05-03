John "JD" Henry Delaney Jr.

July 21, 1955—April 20, 2022

John was born in Salzburg, Austria to John H. Delaney Sr. and Gertrude McBride Delaney. He lived in Heyburn, Idaho at the time of his death. He also lived in Maryland, Alaska, California, Preston and Burley, Idaho.

Surviving John is his wife of 42 years Betty Versluis Delaney, step children Vanessa (Darren) Baker (Heyburn), Will Michael Murphy (Twin Falls), his grandchildren, Mikel Ann Baker, Keegan Murphy, Bobbi Baker, Delilah Toews and Liam Murphy. His siblings Cee Cee (Damon) Roach (Riedsville, North Carolina) and William Delaney (Rupert, Idaho). So many numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. His brother and sister in laws and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Gertrude Delaney Sr., older sister Colleen Blair, older brother Vernon Blair, and two younger sisters Estella Hoffman and Theresa Surrage.

John finished his education in Burley High School and Germany. He served from 1974 to 1977 in Germany. He was a SP4 Company Armor supply Clerk in Co B1st BN 16 Inf Rangers.

He has a National Defense Service Medal and a marksman M16. He was also in the National Guard in Burley in 2nd Squadron 116th Armored Cavalry for one year.

He worked at Higging Inc., Pickett Equipment and Snake River Hydraulics for 19 years before he retired for health reasons. He liked to go camping with his family and friends in the mountains. He loved going to North Carolina, Washington and Utah to visit with his sisters and family.

The family would like to thank the Boise and Twin Falls VA Doctors, Nurses and the Medical Staff for the 16 years of medical care. Minidoka Memorial Hospital doctors, nurses and medical staff on February 18th and again on March 1, 2022. The flight crew on March 1st and all of the EMT’s, Fire and Rescue. Vibra Hospital of Boise, the doctors, nurses and medical staff, the EMT’s that brought him home on April 8th from Vibra. Harrison Hope Hospice of Twin Falls, Nurses Aides, Travis and Orlando of Norco, also to the Heyburn Fire and Rescue, QRU, Police Officers, Lucky Bourn and Joel Heward on April 20, 2022 of his passing at home. Sorry we couldn’t name each person.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.