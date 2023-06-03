January 1, 1934 - May 25, 2023

John “Jack” Stanley Fields passed away quietly in his home on May 25, 2023 at the age of 89, after a brief battle with cancer. Jack was born in the small Town of St. Marys, Kansas, on January 1, 1934, to Stanley and Adena (Carlson) Fields.

He lived in Kansas until his father journeyed to Idaho on a fishing trip and immediately decided to move the family west. Settling in Castleford, Jack grew up with his siblings, Geneva, Lola, Marie, and Bob. Early on, the family knew Jack was mechanically inclined and he proved them correct as he coaxed an old Model A to life and started driving it long before he was licensed for the road.

Soon after graduating from Castleford High School in 1951, Jack began working as a mechanic at Spradlings Texaco in Buhl, where he met the love of his life, Kay Winegar.

They were married on March 22, 1952 and were blessed with five children over the next 11 years. Strong values and family commitments, along with many other accomplishments kept Jack and his family rooted here in Buhl and the Magic Valley.

Starting at an early age with the Buhl Moose organization, Jack then joined the Jaycees and served at both local and state levels. During his time with the club, Buhl Sagebrush Days evolved into the 4th of July Celebration it is today. After “aging out” of Jaycees, Jack became involved with the Buhl Lions Club, and was a past President of this organization as well.

Jack and his brother Bob purchased the Phillips 66 Service Station on January 15, 1970, and continued to own and operate it for the next 46 years.

When he wasn't working, Jack loved to spend time outdoors. His annual elk hunting trip in Challis with his good buddies was something that he looked forward to every fall. Whether hunting or fishing, or riding dirt bikes or snowmobiles, or just camping with his family and friends, Jack was an avid outdoorsman who respected the land and taught his children and grandchildren to do the same.

While Jack took family vacations to the Oregon coast every year, his true love of travel began once the children were out of the house. He and Kay traveled to Las Vegas every spring with close friends and made several visits to the East Coast to explore the Civil War battle grounds and experience the New England fall foliage. Later in life they began traveling with their grown children, visiting Europe several times, and discovering a love of cruising. They managed to enjoy many voyages over the years, including a Caribbean trip to celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary with several members of the family.

Jack was our father, our friend, and our hero. Growing up under the guidance of this man was a gift of love that wasn't fully realized until we were adults. It would be impossible to list everything we learned from dad, but his depth of knowledge, his patience, and his wisdom continue to influence our lives each and every day.

Jack is survived by his wife of 71 years, Kay Fields; his children, Ron Fields, John (Robyn) Fields, Janie (Tim) Hudson, Becky (Larry) Hanover, and Bill (Jeannie) Fields; grandchildren, Jacki Fields-Deckard, Jenae Fields-Prescott, Brandi (Jamie) Webster, Jeni (Dustin) Taylor, Kari Lortz, Joni (Jeff) Jones, Logan (Stephanie) Hudson, Lindsey (Chris) Westberg, Kota Hanover, Callie Welch, Janica (Sylvia) Cortinas-Hanover, Shalako Hanover, Chris (Jackie) Fields, Shala (Tomás) Fields-Montaño, Kelsie Fields, and Cassandra (Kyle) Garcia-Stokes; 34 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; his brother, Bob Fields; and his sister, Marie Inchausti. Jack is also survived by many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Geneva Benson and Lola Graybeal; grandson, Kade Hanover; and several close friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 8, 2023 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley, 650 Addison Ave. W, Ste. 210, Twin Falls, ID 83301 in Jack's name, or to a charity of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jack's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.