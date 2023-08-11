Oct. 9, 1952—July 31, 2023

TWIN FALLS — John Grannis, age 70, formerly of Lima, Ohio, and Santa Clarita, California, passed peacefully and into the arms of Jesus on July 31, 2023, in Twin Falls, ID after a series of health challenges. He was a big-hearted man whose heart wore out first.

John was born October 9, 1952, in Lima, Ohio, the first of three sons born to Dr. William G. Grannis and Judith K. Grannis (later Evans), both of whom preceded him in death. He was also predeceased by his son, Andrew, whose memory John cherished following Andrew’s untimely death in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Linda Grannis of Twin Falls; and by his brothers: Steven (Nancy) Grannis of Sparks, Nevada and Mark (Sarah) Grannis of Chevy Chase, Maryland.

John spent his entire childhood in Ohio, graduating from Shawnee High School. John’s height aided him well in his high school and college sport of choice, which was swimming. He was an endurance swimmer and excelled in freestyle.

He moved West following his graduation from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. Though he never lived in Ohio again, he always remained a Buckeye through and through. After graduating from McGeorge School of Law in 1979, John practiced law for nearly forty years in Sacramento and Los Angeles.

In addition to raising his son, Andrew and his step-son, Christopher Sandoval, he taught Sunday school classes at Valencia United Methodist and Newhall Church of the Nazarene and participated actively in Santa Clarita politics. His Christian faith permitted him to remain cheerful in spite of discouragement and to persist hopefully even in tragedy.

John and Linda began dating in 2017. He relocated to Twin Falls in 2018 and they were married in 2019. John began teaching in school districts in and around Twin Falls. John’s career as a lawyer allowed him to transition perfectly into coaching speech and debate, however, his heart was with and for his special needs students. John continued teaching through the 2021-2022 school year.

John’s library reflects that he was a voracious reader and lifelong learner with a passion for history. He enjoyed older movies and the DVR is full of his favorites. John lovingly tolerated Linda’s inclination for acquiring additional four legged household members and he most certainly enjoyed the company and antics of three dogs and three cats.

A viewing for friends and family will be held Monday, August 14, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed immediately by the service at 11:45 a.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Dr. N, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Interment will be in Ohio at a later date.

Contributions in John’s memory may be made to his two favorite charities, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Samaritan’s Purse.

