John Gallian, PhD

John loved the outdoors and being in the mountains of Idaho. John became an expert in anything that interested him. He was a Horseman, Hunter, Skier, Sailor, Backpacker, Fisherman, White Water Rafter, and Pilot. He loved to fly into the backcountry of Idaho and land between the pines in a remote meadow, which takes some daring talent, and John had plenty.

John was President of the Twin Falls Fliers for many years and also a Member of the Quiet Birdmen. He enjoyed the QB meetings where he could share his love of flying with the WWII pilots.

John retired from the University of Idaho in 2008. He then had the time to travel across the USA by either flying his plane or taking the RV, enjoying and loving life with his wife Janine and his many many friends.

John was an accomplished Musician and Vocalist. He earned a living playing his guitar in a band while attending college in Reno. He also played guitar and sang with the Magic Valley Jubilee and with the Praise Team at Twin Falls Reformed Church. John loved God and cherished his church family. He was very involved with the Visitation Team and with the Leadership Team of the Young at Heart senior group, at TFRC. One of his greatest joys was being an Elder of the Church and being able to assist in Baptizing his wife Janine.