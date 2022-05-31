June 4, 1934 - May 22, 2022

John Clark Whitehead passed away on May 22, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 4th, 1934 to Melvin Lambert Whitehead and Edith Butler Whitehead. He was raised with two sisters and two brothers with whom he was very close: Winona, Joyce, Lee, and Jim. Clark graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1952 where he was selected all-state his senior year of football and played on the Bruins' state championship team. He also lettered in baseball and served in student body leadership positions. He loved softball and singing in school and church choirs.

Clark attended Brigham Young University where he lettered, playing center on the football team his freshman and sophomore years. He then served a two-and-a-half-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Uruguay. After his mission Clark returned to Brigham Young University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in 1959.

Clark married LaWana Crandall of Twin Falls on December 20th, 1957 in the Salt Lake City temple. Their greatest accomplishment and joy have been their family of seven children (including a foster son) and their spouses, and 33 grandchildren and 32 great- grandchildren (and two on the way!). Their children are Michelle Whitehead, Douglas (Sherri), Renee Whitehead, David (Kelli), John (Kirstin), Cherie Thompson (Wade), and Melo (Paula) Choque.

Following graduation from BYU, Clark was commissioned in the United States Air Force and moved his family to Nouasseur AFB near Casablanca, Morocco for three years. He was a squadron commander. Clark and his family returned to Salt Lake City and lived in East Mill Creek. He worked fulltime at the University of Utah, attending classes in the evening and eventually earning his Masters and Doctorate degrees. He became the Director of Personnel for the University of Utah.

Clark and LaWana moved their family to Rexburg, Idaho in 1972 where he was the first Director of the Personnel Department at Ricks College. They lived in Rexburg for 5 years before moving to Sandy, Utah in 1977 after being hired as the Director of Personnel for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He finished his career working as the Executive Managing Director of the Human Resource Department at Salt Lake Community College. He retired in 1997. He was active and honored for his contributions in professional organizations.

Clark and LaWana served a two-year mission for the LDS Church as, respectively, the Director of Church Service Missionaries and Administrative Assistant at the church headquarters in Salt Lake City, UT. They later served a second mission as Church Service Missionaries in the Salt Lake City, Temple Square Mission. Clark remained in the Utah Air National Guard, serving as a Medical Administrative Officer. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Clark was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints his entire life. He served in the Primary, Young Men, Scouting, and as a member of the Stake High Council and as Stake Sunday School President. He served in seven Bishoprics and branch presidencies and was a Branch President in a Ricks College stake. He was a faithful home teacher and minister his entire life.

Clark was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and one sister. He is survived by a sister, Joyce, both brothers, Lee and Jim, and all his children. He loved his family and friends very much and was grateful for their love and service. Clark has been a great strength to his family and will be greatly missed by them. All seven children live within 30 minutes of his home.

Funeral services will be held on June 4th, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Roseboro LDS Chapel on 1880 E. 9800 S., Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held the evening before at Larkin Sunset Gardens on 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Roseboro Chapel prior to the funeral. To virtually attend services through zoom please visit www.larkinmortuary.com