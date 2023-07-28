Feb. 14, 1962—July 17, 2023

MOSS, Norway — Joel Boaz, Ph.D., beloved husband of Marit, and father of Jakob, Elinor, Samuel, and Tobias, died July 17, 2023, at his home in Moss, Norway.

Joel was born to Nancy (Boaz) Elkins and John Boaz on February 14, 1962, at the Air Force Academy Hospital in Colorado Springs. He spent his childhood in Oklahoma City and Twin Falls, graduating from Twin Falls High School in 1980.

Joel completed his undergraduate work at University of Idaho and Boise State University and was a proud Bronco. He earned his Ph.D. in Archaeology from the University of Wisconsin. A Fulbright fellowship took him to Norway to complete his thesis, where he had made his home since 1988.

Over the years, his studies and work took him from Idaho’s Owyhee Desert, to Ireland, Yugoslavia, Zambia, Greece and beyond. He also authored several archaeology papers and trade books over his distinguished career.

At the time of his passing, Joel was employed as the Director of Development at the MIA Museums in Akershus, Norway, a collection of 20 museums and 30 visitor centers.

Joel’s youth was filled with many adventurous camping trips with friends and Idaho winter snowshoe adventures. He took his outings to the water in Norway, kayaking off the coast in the North Sea. He loved video games, Star Wars, and vintage Macintosh computers, of which he had an extensive collection.

Although Joel had a rich and interesting life, full of travel and professional accomplishments, his true legacy will be his family and the love he had for them. His family was without a doubt the pride of his life. He loved to share stories, pictures, and videos, from their big achievements to simple everyday happenings.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy Elkins and John T. Boaz MD, and his father-in-law, Arve Arntzen. He is survived by his wife, Marit Arntzen, his son, Jakob (Ann Heidi Batvik) and Jakob’s mother, Anne Saetren, as well as his daughter, Elinor, and twin sons: Samuel and Tobias; his sister, Ann (Blair) Baertsch; his brother, Chris (Heidi) Stucker; Dexter the beagle; and his ride or die, Brian Florence. He is missed beyond words.