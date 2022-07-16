Joe A. Rocha

Dec. 5, 1969—July 9, 2022

Joe Rocha, 52, passed away July 9, 2022 in Wendell, Idaho with his beautiful wife, Jenny, by his side. Joe was born December 5, 1969 in Pomona, California to Barbara and Elcidio “Al” Rocha.

Joe grew up in Chino, California where he attended St. Margaret’s Catholic School and Chino High School. Growing up, Joe loved the sport of soccer and always being on the family dairy. He could tell you off the top of his head the cow’s number before even looking at the tag on the cow’s ear. Joe was very active in 4-H and FFA. Showing cows was one of his great passions growing up, making sure his cows were always the cleanest and whitest.

During his high school career, he loved playing football and driving around in his blazer. He even met Jenny during this time. Joe told lots of people that she was the girl he was going to marry someday. When Al told the family that they were moving to a small town in Idaho, he hurried and asked Jenny to move with them first, before he even mentioned it to his mom and dad. They had a great friendship that turned into 33 years of marriage. Joe and Jen were married on September 3, 1989 in Buhl, Idaho.

To start their life together they built a home in Wendell, Idaho where they had four amazing sons who have kept their lives busy and their hearts full. Joey Jr. was born on February 1, 1990. Jason came next February 20, 1993. Jacob was born a few years later on July 5, 1995. Lastly after another two years, Joshua completed the family on September 9, 1997.

Joe taught his boys the passion of so many amazing things that he loved in life including his passion for hunting, showing animals in 4-H, and FFA. He coached them in many of their sporting events. Joe was loved and admired by so many kids in the community that he helped coach and to which they opened their home. He had the ability to always make everyone feel welcome and comfortable in their home.

Joe was always a giving person and was always willing to help anyone in need. Joe was the best Papa to his grandchildren. He cherished those precious kids and would do almost anything for them, such as dressing up like a dinosaur, Santa Claus, and even a chicken. Joe was a true friend, a great man, a wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather who we all will surely miss deeply.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Jenny Rocha; his four sons, Joey (Carissa) Rocha, Jason (Kayla) Rocha, Jacob (Ashley) Rocha, and Joshua (Brittany) Rocha; grandchildren, Avery, Slater, Leighton, Roxzen, Deklen, Duke, and Oaklei Rocha; parents, Elcidio “Al” and Barbara Rocha; grandmother, Teresa Toste; and sister, Bernadette (Christopher) Chandler. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ida and Jose Rocha; and Frank Toste; mother-in-law, Tarin Flattery; and father-in-law, Ralph Mendoza.

A Celebratory Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave East, Jerome, with burial following at Wendell Cemetery.

