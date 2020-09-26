× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 24, 1938 ~ September 21, 2020

Joann Rose Lumsden passed peacefully in her home on Monday September 21, 2020.

JoAnn Rose Lumsden was born an only child to Amy Gillette and Orin Whitley on November 24, 1938. JoAnn was raised by her stepmother Thelma and her father Orin in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was an adventurous girl, very comfortable in the outdoors. She enjoyed fishing hunting and horseback riding with her father. JoAnn attended the University of Texas at Austin. She was very proud to be Delta Gamma Sorority sister and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics she went on to earn the prestigious ASID certification in Interior Design.

Always up for an adventure, JoAnn, her cousin and her best friend traveled cross country in 1963 to San Francisco, California where she found her dream job in interior design and met her soulmate Stanley Rose Jr. They married and raised six children.

JoAnn and Stan followed their adventurous paths from the San Francisco Furniture Mart to Twin Falls Idaho finally realizing a dream opening their first furniture store, “S. Rose Interiors”. JoAnn and Stan were active members at Blue Lakes Country Club and enjoyed many days of golf with the men’s and women’s leagues.