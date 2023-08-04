Dec. 30, 1934—May 20, 2023

TWIN FALLS — JoAnn Maxine (Warfield) Sievers, born on December 30, 1934 in Angels Camp, California, went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2023.

She spent most of her youth and adolescence in Hailey, Idaho and married Robert Carson Sievers of Bellevue, Idaho in 1952. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where they raised three sons together: Robert Thomas, Gary Kenneth, and Timothy Carson.

JoAnn enjoyed many lifelong friendships during the many years of working in the community at City Drug, The Paris, and the College of Southern Idaho Bookstore, to name a few. Her most cherished roles, though, were those of wife, mom and grandma.

She is survived by her husband, Robert, of 70 years, her three sons: Robert (Cheryl) of Fruitland, Gary (Kim) of Twin Falls, and Timothy (Lisa) of Boise, ten grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, her brother, William (Jolina) Warfield of Salt Lake City, Utah, three nieces and one nephew. Preceding her in death were her parents, Tom and Lois Warfield, her precious “auntie” Esther Brown, and grandson, Robert Arthur Sievers.

Please join us to celebrate JoAnn’s life on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Kingdom Church, Twin Falls, Idaho.

To share memories and condolences please visit www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Kingdom Church or St. Luke’s Magic Valley Memorial Hospital Hospice Department.