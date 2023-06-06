Sept. 16, 1938 - May 31, 2023

BURLEY — JoAnn (Larson) Masoner, our 84-year-old, beloved mom, grandma, and great-grandma, passed away peacefully from natural causes at home in Burley, Idaho, on May 31, 2023, just in time to share her 63rd Anniversary with her husband in heaven.

JoAnn began her earthly journey on September 16, 1938. She was born at the old hospital in Rupert, Idaho. Her parents, Melba Lillie Broadhead and Melvin Isaac Larson, were thrilled to have a girl join their family. Her siblings are, Gene, Carol and Bob. She had many treasured memories growing up on the Springdale farm playing with her brothers, sister, cousins, the kittens in the haystack, and learning the value of hard work.

The love of music was instilled in her heart at an early age as she began piano lessons. She attended schools in Burley and after graduation she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, to continue piano studies with Dr. Oscar Wagner, former Dean of The Juilliard School of Music.

In 1959 she met her eternal love, Gary Neal Masoner. On June 1, 1960, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout their life together they lived in Moran, Wyoming, Provo, Utah, Burley, Rupert and Heyburn.

JoAnn and Gary were wonderful parents to their three children, Julie, Annette and Michael. They shared fond memories of homemade sugar cookies, holiday traditions, family home evenings, camping and motorcycle trips, snow skiing, and beautiful piano music filling their home.

JoAnn's gift of being an accomplished classical concert pianist has been a major part of her life. Hundreds of piano students have been blessed to have her as their teacher and mentor. She has blessed countless lives as she shared her talent performing in concerts, church services, with symphony orchestras, and in community events. Through her last days here on earth she was still sharing her musical gift.

Through her life, as an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, JoAnn served faithfully in many organizations. Family was always the most important. She taught us how to love others, be responsible, do your best, the joy of working hard, and never skip dessert – in fact, start with it! Her 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren – with two on the way – were the joy of her life. When they walked into the room her face would light up.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Neal Masoner; her parents; and a brother, Gene.

She is survived by her sister, Carol Hancock; one brother, Bob (Wendy) Larson; her three children, Julie (Douglas) Ward, Annette (Adam) Christensen, and Michael (Adria) Masoner; her treasured grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

The funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Idaho West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.