May 6, 1951—May 14, 2023

Meridian — Joanie (Blincoe) Davila, age 72, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, on Mother’s Day, in the comfort of her home and with her loving family. It was fitting for her to pass away on Mother’s Day since most who knew her would agree that motherhood was her passion.

Joanie was born on May 6, 1951 in Burley, Idaho to Richard Dale and Bety Lorraine Blincoe (Lot). Growing up on the family farm she became very close with her two sisters, Jill and Ridale, and her two brothers, Larry and Dean. She told stories about climbing trees to gather bird eggs and use them to make little bird egg cakes for her brothers. She often talked about ice skating on the pond near her home and how she felt free, like a bird, as she skated. Joanie spoke of her mother often and was full of beautiful memories of the two of them.

Joanie was a mother early on and poured her heart and soul into her two sons, Shane and Richard. She dedicated her working career to Blincoe Farms, the family farm, where she kept the books, ran parts, and weighed trucks.

Always a classy lady, much talk at the coffee shops and parts houses of the beautiful Blincoe girl picking up and delivering parts. A dedicated mother, Joanie, described cherished memories of rocking her baby boys in the evening while she sang to them.

Her granddaughter, Desiree, became the recipient of Joanie’s passion for motherhood after her boys left home for college. Desiree and Joanie were two peas in a pod and together every chance they could be. Everything that Joanie was has been instilled into her little princess, Desiree. After she retired from her long career at Blincoe Farms she moved from the farmhouse she loved in order to be near her family in Boise, Idaho.

Joanie loved to tinker in both her yard and home. Flower gardening was a passion she enjoyed and making sure her home was tidy and welcoming is something she is known for. Spending time with her grandchildren gave her much delight as they helped her in the flower gardens and with tea parties. She wrote a song to sing to her grandchildren that her family calls Grandma Joanie’s Happy Song:

“We’ll Be So Happy” by Joan Davila

Let’s go play outside.

And we’ll swing real high.

And we’ll touch the sky with our dreams.

We will sing a song.

God will sing along.

And we’ll be so happy, you and I.

Survivors include her two sons, Shane Davila and Richard Davila, of Boise; grandchildren: Desiree (Tristen) Davis of Meridian, Hunter Davila of Boise, Garret Davila of Hailey, Dalton Davila of Meridian, and Alex Schwehr of Boise; her great-grandchildren: Allie, Aubree, and Weston Davis of Meridian; and her youngest sister, Jill (Dean) Nielsen of Paul; and sisters-in law: Bonnie (Dean) Blincoe, and Carla (Larry) Blincoe; and brother-in-law, Dale (Ridale) Avery.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Richard Larry Blincoe, and Dean Paul Blincoe, and her sister Ridale Blincoe Avery.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the Paul Pine Chapel located within the Paul Cemetery, at 550 W. 100 N., of Paul.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made in Joanies name to the Women’s and Childrens Alliance in Boise, Idaho (www.wcaboise.org/) or Faces of Hope in Boise, Idaho (www.facesofhopevictmcenter.org/).