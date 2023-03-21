May 11, 1954—March 10, 2023

BOISE — JoAnes “Jo” Marie Edson, 68, passed away peacefully at her home on March 10, 2023. She was under the care of Saint Luke’s Home Health & Hospice, The Key, and many other loving family members and friends.

Jo was born on May 11, 1954, in Richland, Washington, to her loving parents Mervin and Isabel Edson, and older brother Gary and fifteen months later they welcomed her younger brother Greg. Jo spent her childhood in Portland until her teen years, when she moved with her family to California. They later moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, her junior year of high school. Jo graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1972.

After graduating, Jo married her high school sweetheart Pat Gillespie. Pat and Jo settled in Idaho Falls and raised their 3 sons and greatest joys in life, Brian, Greg, and Tom. Jo worked as a wife, as a mother raising her boys, and always cheerleading Pat on in his oil business. They later divorced. She welcomed all into her home with her magnetic personality and nurturing demeanor. She became a 2nd mom to many friends and even strangers, as she loved all people.

Jo would spend her days cooking, cleaning, and caring for her boys. You could always find her taking her boys on the weekly trips to the motorcycle and snowmobile parts store and junk yards to keep their motors running in the hills.

After the kids grew up and moved out, they purchased a cabin in the Palisades area to be by the lake and to bring the family together. Jo loved the cabin, boating, four wheeling, and being in the sun. A perfect weekend for her would be out on the lake in the sun, music on the deck overlooking the lake, and barbequing with family and friends.

In 2016, Jo moved to Boise and split her time between Boise, Idaho Falls, and the cabin in Palisades. While in Boise, Jo embraced her Basque heritage. She spent a lot of time on the Basque Block, downtown Boise, and living the best Boise life. Jo loved shopping, entertaining, and spending time with family and friends.

While living in Boise she met “Boise Brian”. Together, they spent time traveling, boating, cooking, and had many wonderful adventures together. She loved cooking with Brian while he manned the grille. She gave him his spot in the kitchen as well and he loved cooking for her.

In Boise, Jo got to spend time with her brother Gary and his family. She loved attending all the many great-niece and great-nephew events.

Jo is survived by her son’s Brian (Kristy) Gillespie, Greg (Amber) Gillespie, Tom (Nicole) Gillespie; 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, all of Idaho Falls. Her brothers Gary (Cheryl) Edson of Boise, and Greg (Lori) of Twin Falls; nieces Carly Opheim, Lauren (Scott) Oe, and Eryn Edson, all of Boise; Brian Gloshen (“Boise Brian”) of Boise; along with many other family and friends that will miss her dearly. Jo was proceeded in death by her parents Mervin and Isabel Edson.

A Celebration of Life will be held @ TBD.