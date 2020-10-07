Joan Vonnie Eichelberger

Vonnie’s greatest treasures were her family. Her first marriage was to Don Conn; they raised four cherished daughters: Sharla, Linda (deceased), Donette, and Michelle. They moved a lot in those early years between Twin Falls, Jerome, Idaho, Washington DC, Connellsville area in Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon. Her second marriage to Bill Eichelberger included the birth of her son, Andrew Eichelberger, and moves to Boise and Eagle, Idaho.

She raised Andrew on her own, holding down multiple jobs to buy a small home in Jerome, Idaho. Andrew’s choice to become a 21-year veteran of the Marine Corps was a source of great pride.

Vonnie often spoke with love, gratitude, and satisfaction as the matriarch of 5 children, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. Vonnie was at her happiest when family and friends gathered at her home in Jerome to celebrate, visit, and, if needed, live there. A kind-generous heart, a beautiful smile, a big bear hug, and a witty sense of humor always greeted her guests.