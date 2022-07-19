Nov. 12, 1932 - July 10, 2022

Joan Hardy Whittle passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the age of 89. Joan was born in Oakley Idaho on November 12, 1932 to Emily Althera Severe and Herbert Josiah Hardy. She is the second of five children. Joan lived in Oakley her whole life and it is here where she met the love of her life, Robert Dack Whittle. Robert and Joan dated for two years before he proposed to her on the night of her high school graduation. They married on December 15, 1950 in the Salt Lake temple. The young married couple settled in Oakley, ID, where they raised their five children.

Joan's greatest desire in life was to get married and raise a family. She lived a long life as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandma and great grandma. Joan was a huge supporter of her kids, grandkids, and even great grandkids, attending sporting events, plays, parades, music recitals, and anything else her family was participating in. Her Christlike virtues of love, service, and compassion were an amazing example to all she came in contact with.

Joan was an avid, talented and passionate quilter. She has made countless quilts for family members, humanitarian efforts, and members of her church and community. If there was anything Joan loved more than quilting, it was doing genealogy work. Up until the time her health wouldn't allow it, she was always working on genealogy. One of the highlights of her life was being able to serve a genealogical Mission alongside her husband in Tennessee in 1997 for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Joan is survived by her sons: Mike (Sherryl), Jim (Pam), and Rick (Colleen); her daughters: Myralyn (Kelvin) and Ondra (Gary); in addition to a brother, Byron (Beth) and sister, Irene (Leon); plus 24 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren with one more due next week. She was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Robert Whittle; her brother, Allen; and sister, Lorraine.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Oakley Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 355 North Center in Oakley. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be held Friday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 at the church and from 10:00 until 10:45 at the church prior to the funeral services on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at the following link: https://youtu.be/STABdKk5a5A