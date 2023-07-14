April 25, 1937 - July 10, 2023

PROVIDENCE, Utah — Joan Ashliman, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, neighbor, and friend, peacefully passed away on July 10, 2023. Throughout her extraordinary life, she radiated love, compassion, and had a profound impact on those who knew her. Joan's gentle nature, unwavering encouragement, and contagious smile left an indelible mark on countless hearts. Although we deeply mourn her absence, her memory will forever reside in our hearts.

Joan was born on April 25, 1937, in Providence, Utah, the cherished daughter of Marvin Leo Ashliman and Lola Ranzenberger Ashliman. She was the oldest of four children. Joan played an invaluable role as her mother's assistant, developing a passion for cooking and baking, gardening, and sewing. She had a deep fondness for nature and enjoyed spending time outdoors with her family. In high school, Joan actively participated in the marching band and showcased her creativity through sewing and designing her own prom dress. She married her high school sweetheart, Vernal Ferguson, and they had five children together. Joan was a devoted mother, practicing her faith as a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She exemplified exceptional commitment and diligence in her work as a nurse's aide and a line worker.

Later, she married Walter Blaylock and expanded her family, with three girls. Joan possessed remarkable sewing skills and designed numerous garments, including her own wedding dresses. She owned and managed The Camera Center in Twin Falls and later established Sugar & Spice Wedding Catering, becoming a respected figure in the bridal industry. After selling her business, she returned to her birthplace and renovated her garage into Petals & Promises Bridal Shop, eventually passing it on to her daughter and now granddaughter. In her retirement years, Joan cherished moments with her family and formed new friendships at assisted living facilities. Her compassionate nature and unwavering support will forever be remembered. While we mourn her loss, let us also celebrate Joan's life and the profound influence she had on those fortunate enough to know her. May her spirit continue to inspire us in the days ahead.

Her surviving children, Vickie Fitzgerald (Keith), Danny Blaylock Annie), Sharlene Christiansen (Kirt), Melody Moser (Rod), Tanya Frantz (Jeff), Camia Haslam (Brant), and her brother Deloy Ashliman, bid her farewell with a wave. She leaves behind a legacy of 27 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. As she embarks on her next journey, she eagerly anticipates reuniting with those who came before her. Among those awaiting her arrival are her parents, her brothers Larry Ashliman and Ron Ashliman, her sons Randy Blaylock, and baby Michael, as well as her great-grandson Christian Vaca.

Funeral service will be held Friday July 14, at 12:00 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center St., Logan. A viewing will be held prior from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.allenmortuaries.net