Nov. 21, 1960—April 22, 2023

BURLEY — Our family experienced a huge loss on Saturday, April 22, 2023, with the sudden and unexpected passing of James Murray “Jimmy” Gallegos, at the age of 62.

Jimmy was born to Jim and Arlene Gallegos, on November 21, 1960. Jimmy grew up in Heyburn, graduating from Minico High School and attended the University of Idaho. He worked for Watkins Distributing for over 35 years and was a familiar face to so many people across the Magic Valley.

Jimmy met and married his love, Patty Blincoe on July 21, 2001. He was a loving and devoted husband to her. He treated her with the greatest love and care that was straight from his heart. In the summer months, you could find Jimmy and Patty spending weekend’s at Wilson Lake, camping and enjoying the outdoors.

Bourbon, Jimmy’s dog, was a faithful companion to him. He loved to take him for rides in the pickup and spent time with Bourbon in the outdoors letting him run and romp. Jimmy was out in nature doing what he loved with Bourbon by his side when he was called home.

Pappy Jimmy, as his grandchildren call him, loved spending time with them. There were many trips to the pumpkin patch and activities they were involved in, and he could even be found in the swimming pool with them on a hot summer day.

Jimmy was a wonderful son and incredible brother to his siblings: Don, Peggy, and Tina. He spent much of his time with his family, always enjoying barbeques and camping or just sitting together with his father and brother talking over cold beers. Jimmy was very caring with his little sister Tina. Tina would call and check on him at least twice a day, every day, and he always answered her calls to let her know that he was okay. One of Jimmy’s joys with Tina was spending time with her at the annual Helping Hands Freedom Trails camp trips.

Jimmy was very close with his brother, Don and his nephew, Richard. They would plan for months at a time to go on a weeklong “boys only” fishing trip. They would “rough it” and eat like kings the entire time, and he treated his nephew, Richard like a brother.

Jimmy will be greatly missed by his wife, Patty; children, Leslie (Jeremy) Orthman and Brett Durfee, Jr.; grandchildren, Madison, Jarrett, Briley and Baylie; his father, Jim Gallegos; brother, Don (Gail) Gallegos; his sisters, Peggy Forbes and Tina Gallegos; nephews, Richard (Katie) Gallegos, Michael (Shillisa) Forbes; nieces, Jennifer (Andrew) Myles, Amber Fox and Alisha Forbes; his mother-in-law, Carla Blincoe; sister-in-law, Brenda (Terry) Sanford; and brother-in-law, Rodney (Amber) Blincoe; as well as many great-nieces and nephews; as well as aunts, uncles; cousins; and friends.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Arlene; and his father-in-law, Richard Larry Blincoe.

Jimmy was a wonderful friend to everyone he met. He knew no strangers and cared deeply for the people around him. He had very strong values and was well loved by everyone. It is near impossible to capture the life of someone so wonderful in such a few short paragraphs. We hope he knew how amazing we thought he was and how much he was loved and admired. Jimmy will be forever missed and leaves behind memories of his infectious laugh, and his huge heart. His legacy will carry on forever reminding us that we control our attitudes and to love those around us and make a difference in their lives.

Life without him will never be the same. His passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Burley United Methodist Church, located at 450 E. 27th Street, in Burley, with Pastor Kenneth Haftorson officiating.

In remembrance of Jimmy and his heart for the handicapped, and in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be directed toward Helping Hands Freedom Trails, 150 S. 150 E., Burley, ID 83318.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.