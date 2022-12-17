June 26, 1953—Dec. 11, 2022

JEROME—Jimmy Dale Schvaneveldt, a resident of Jerome, Idaho, passed away on December 11, 2022 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Jimmy was born on June 26, 1953, to Dale B. Schvaneveldt and Annis Tacy (Buxton) Schvaneveldt in Preston, Idaho, the second of five children.

Jimmy attended school in Jerome graduating in 1971. He played basketball and participated in the rodeo club during school. He graduated from mechanic school at the College of Southern Idaho in 1973. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing rec basketball and baseball and working with horses for his uncle Phil in Pocatello at the racetrack. He was a very talented horseman. There wasn’t a horse he couldn’t ride or a cow he couldn’t rope! Dad prided himself on being the best at everything he tried.

Jimmy owned and operated a custom spraying business and worked with his siblings, Paul and JoAnn, at Paul’s Auto Repair in the winter. He was an exceptional welder and mechanic and could design, fabricate, and repair anything. He found his love for farming early in life. During his farming career, he worked for Cummins Farms, Ambrose Farms, and he owned and operated Schvaneveldt Farms working for Double R Farms. He ended his career with Bob Shillington at CSC Farms. We are forever grateful to Bob for his friendship to our father.

He married Rita Gay Gudgell and together they had two amazing, beautiful, fantastic daughters: Jami Ranae “Georgie Girl” and Shalynn Ann “Stinkbug”. They later divorced.

Jimmy lived life large. He enjoyed team roping, golf, bowling, and hunting. He could dig potatoes like no other and was a fabulous farmer. He taught his daughters to be the best truck drivers ever. He even fabricated a frame for a car seat in the spud truck for his granddaughter, Shelby, so Jami could take her in the truck when she was only 6 weeks old. He was a very animated storyteller. His intense personality filled any room, and he had the best belly/shoulder chuckle when he was being funny. He loved making people laugh and always had a dirty joke. He absolutely loved being a grandpa, teaching the girls how to rope and the boys how to swear. They all knew what a bull said!

Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Jami (Shawn) Hurd of Oakley and Shalynn (Toby) Sherrill of Hazelton; his grandchildren, Shelby (Ben) Nelson, Ashtyn Hurd, Tracen Sherrill, and John “JW” Crumrine; his siblings, Paul, Danny, Alan (Debbie), and JoAnn (John) Harding; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughters, Kayla Jane and Kassidy Ann Hurd; and great-granddaughter, Riley Ranae Nelson; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. We know he had one hell of a reunion in Heaven, finally getting the opportunity to love on his girls!!

We would like to thank the staff at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho for their excellent care, as well as Alfredo Cruz, Jr. for being such a great friend to our daddy.

A viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 23, 2022, at El Sombrero Banquet Room, 143 West Main Street, Jerome with a viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow.

