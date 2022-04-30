Jimmie (Jim) L. Mikesell
December 11, 1931 - November 16, 2021
Jimmie (Jim) L. Mikesell passed away peacefully on November 16, 2021, surrounded by loving family members in Eagle, Idaho. We want to Honor him and Celebrate his life. Family and friends are invited to join us at 11:30 a.m. on May 7th at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. 420 S 400 E Spanish Fork UT 84660.
