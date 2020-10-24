Jim married Emma “Margaret” Torrell on May 29, 1955 in Wendell, Idaho. Jim and Margaret owned and operated Jim’s Texaco in Gooding, Idaho until 1969. Jim had a desire to branch out and they purchased 940 acres in King Hill, Idaho which became known as Gopher Knoll Ranch. Together, they ran 400 head of cattle and farmed alfalfa, hay, grain, and sweet corn. Jim and Margaret worked tirelessly on the ranch to build a successful business. When they retired from the ranch, they left behind so many memories and successes. Before the ranch took most of his free time, Jim enjoyed snowmobiling, trap shooting, bird hunting, riding motorcycles, and working on cars.