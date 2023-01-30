Jetta Alene Prentiss

Nov. 20, 1926—Jan. 25, 2023

JEROME—Jetta Alene Garrison Studyvin Prentiss, 96, of Jerome passed away at her home on January 25, 2023. Alene was born to William Bercy Garrison and Ethel DeEtte on November 20, 1926 in the Yakima Nursing Home in Yakima, Washington. Alene was an only child. She went by Alene most of her life. Alene graduated on May 16, 1941 from 8th grade in Hazelton in Jerome County with a Diploma giving the privilege of admission to any high school course in the State of Idaho. Alene was in band in the North Side Jerome High School Festival in 1941.

She was blessed with a daughter, Sheraldean Ann. Although Alene thought that Sheraldean would be her only child, she eventually met William “Bill” Roy Studyvin. They were married in Nevada and had three children, Rex William Studyvin, Rhonda Kay Studyvin and Roy Edward Studyvin. Bill was a long-time friend of Walter Ferman Prentiss. Bill and Walt were farming together on Bill’s land. Bill became sick with cancer and asked Walt to take care of his kids. Bill passed on June 14, 1964. Walt and Alene were later married in Jerome.

Her dream of being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was realized when she was baptized January 30, 1965. Alene served faithfully for many years in Primary and as a Ministering Sister then as Relief Society Secretary. Alene and Walt were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on January 25, 1980.

Alene was a hard worker and had many jobs. Her jobs included being a waitress in the Chinese Cafe in Jerome, the annual potato harvest work, milking cows by hand, and as a dispatcher for Rex’s business. She spent many years as an in-home caregiver, serving many homebound people that she loved, including her grandfather and her grandmother, friend Randy Bell and numerous other elderly persons. She kept their homes and clothes clean and did anything that needed to be done.

Alene used her first name, Jetta, when she started seeing doctors in Twin Falls. Jetta was still watching the cats, chickens, birds, cows, sheep, a llama, dogs and ducks from the living room window in her later years until her eye sight failed. Jetta lost most of her hearing. Jetta stayed on the farm until her death.

Jetta is survived by her children, Sheraldean Brown of Aurora, CO; Rex Studyvin of Jerome, ID; Rhonda (Earl) Casper of Twin Falls, ID; and Roy (Jeanine) Studyvin of Pleasant Hill, MO. Jetta was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Jetta was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles, a granddaughter, Jetta Ann, a great-granddaughter, Ariana Ardeana, a son-in-law, Ralph Brown, and husbands, Bill Studyvin in June 1964 and Walt Prentiss in December 2011.

The family wishes to give thanks to all that served our mom including many church members, Dr. Tripp, Dr. Tonks, Hospice Visions, LaNita Studyvin, Irita Putman and Farnsworth Mortuary.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 E. Aveune B, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, with a viewing beginning at 9:00 am, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 E. Avenue B. Jerome. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal rescue in honor of our mom’s love for animals.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jetta’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.