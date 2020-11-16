Jessica Rae Messersmith

April 21, 1989—November 8, 2020

Jessica fulfilled her purpose here on Earth and gained her wings on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Jessica was born April 21, 1989 in Jerome, Idaho to Jack and Shelly Messersmith. She entered this world at a tiny 4 lbs. 15 oz. and was a fighter from that moment on. She attended Jerome schools and graduated from Jerome High School in 2007 with her CNA in hand.

Jessica had a love for life from a young age. She had a dream and passion for the medical field. She attended the College of Southern Idaho earning her CMA and began her career at St. Luke’s in the cardiology department where her love continued to grow. As time passed, Jessica knew she had so much more to offer the world, so she set her sights high and went back to school. Earning her LPN in 2017 and graduating in the spring of 2020 from Idaho State University with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, earning her RN.

Jessica was full of drive and determination; things never came easy to her, but she overcame every obstacle standing in her way. She was dedicated to her patients, her career, her family, and every friend she made along the way. This world needs more of the love and compassion she portrayed. She had no judgements as she knew we are all flawed.