Jerry McNabb

July 20, 1941 - May 8, 2022
Jerry passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on July 20, 1941, to Robert and Mary McNabb. He married Gwen Castro on June 26, 1962 and had two daughters Melody and Patty. He worked for 33 years in the electrical utility field as a Journeyman Lineman and Foreman which he loved along with the lifelong friendships that were established.
Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He would go above and beyond for his family, friends, and even strangers.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Gwen; daughters, Melody, Patty (Russell) Walters; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; his brother Bill McNabb; and brother-in-law Steve Castro. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and his two brothers R.E. and David.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. To leave a condolence visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Enhabit Hospice or a local Alzheimer's group.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Canyon's Retirement Community for the care and compassion they gave Jerry during his stay there. They would also like to thank the Encompass Hospice Staff for the care and support they gave Jerry and the family.
