Jerry Lee Gummow

A memorial for Jerry Lee Gummow who passed away in St. George, UT on March 15, 2022, will be held July 9, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The View LDS Church Pavilion at 550 S 490 E Burley, Idaho. All are welcome to attend who would like to share there memories with us.

