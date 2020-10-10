Jerry Kepler

Jerry came into this world on a cold, windy February day, the 22nd, in the year 1940. He was born to Evelyn and Robert Kepler in Livingston, MT. He was born with companion, his twin brother Jim. After birth, Jerry and his family lived in Big timber, MT where he attended school though the 4th grade.

The family then moved from Randolph, UT to Cokeville, WY and then to Horseshoe Bend, ID, where he finished grade school and began high school in Emmett, ID. Jerry moved to Halfway, OR in 1957. He was a graduate at Pine Valley High School in 1959.

Jerry went to work diamond drilling and helped build the new road for Hells Canyon Dam. He then spent 2 years in the Army where he was a signal crops stationed in Fort Monmouth, NJ and Huachuca, AZ. After the Army he worked on the construction of Hells Canyon Dam. He moved to Orofino, ID in 1967 to work on the construction of the Dworshak Dam. It was while he was in Orofino that he married his grade school and high school classmate Connie Miller. They wed on September 21, 1968. Jerrry and Connie moved to Hagerman, ID in 1970. He worked for Idaho Power from 1970 until he retired in 1995. He worked at a Hagerman fish hatchery and Jerome Cheese Company port retirement from Idaho Power. Jerry and Connie made their final move to Twin Falls, ID.