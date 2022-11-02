Jerry I. Sherrets

Aug. 31, 1939 - Oct. 27, 2022

Jerry I. Sherrets born to Chester and Leola Sherrets in Kansas, August 31, 1939. He went to the glorious gates of Heaven on October 27, 2022, with his wife and daughter by his side. Jerry married the love of his life Verna Wison in 1961, and were married over 61 years.

Jerry was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls, a faithful provider, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Jerry loved Western movies and books. He loved the outdoors fishing, hunting. Redfish Lake was one of his favorites camping spots. He loved working at the Three-Creek Ranch with his good friends. He loved his family and worked hard to provide for them. He spent over 30 years at K & T Steel. He had amazing friends and cousins that he did everything with. Weekends were always occupied with friends and family adventures. He was a great brother and funny man with a great sense of humor that will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jerry was proceeded in death by his parents Chet and Leola, his son, Roy Sherrets, and many other family members. He is survived by his wife Verna; daughters: Ginger (Gary) Brandt, Dianna (Cameron) Brown; his grandchildren brought him so much joy: Savannah (Nick), Sean-Thomas (Justice), Jakota (Desi) Sage; his great-grandchildren meant so much to him: Aryannah, Vince, Tungsten, Brooklyn, Diamond, and Odin; his sister Lavonne Albers and her family.

His service will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 with the graveside following and snacks at the church. Friends may call on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.