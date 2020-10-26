December 3, 1943 – October 14, 2020

On October 14, 2020, Jerry Heath left the earthly bounds and was welcomed into Heaven. His passing was quiet and peaceful, without pain and suffering. Jerry was born December 3, 1943 to Clarence and Ireda Heath at his grandmother’s home in Kimberly, Idaho.

Jerry was the middle child of seven. He was raised on the family farm north of Kimberly and has been on the property that has been family owned since 1907. He was brought up that hard work as well as family life were both important, as well as church and honoring the Lord. Jerry was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He married Carol Anne Glenn on September 12, 1963. Their marriage was sealed in the Twin Falls Temple. The couple has just celebrated 57 years of marriage together. To the marriage two children were born, Jeri Anne and Rick.

Jerry was employed by the Idaho Transportation Department in Shoshone for 35 years, retiring in 1999. While working there, he also farmed part of the family place. Being an avid hunter, he was able to kill many deer and elk and finally got the “big bull” in the Stanley area. Rock chucks were thinned out a lot during the spring. He had also taken up golfing in the later years. Watching western shows on television was also enjoyed.