Jerry Ford who was born in Wendell, Idaho, to Jim and Irena Ford. Jerry passed away at 78 years old in Atwater, California. He is now survived by his wife Chai Ford, his two daughters Branda Ford and Lori Ford, two stepchildren Eric Lockheart, and Jennifer Lockheart, his brother Bill Ford, his sister Judy Morrison, along with five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In Jerry’s life he married twice, first to Lois Chapman and then later to Chai Lockheart. Jerry Ford joined the Air Force in 1962 where he served for twenty years in the Transportation Squadron, stationed all over the U.S. and overseas in Korea, Philippines, and Germany. When he retired from the military, he started driving truck across the U.S. on long hauls. Though he always enjoyed his work throughout his life he kept a passion for photography that he was finally able to pursue full time when he was retired. He loved going for long drives in Yosemite taking pictures of the sunsets, stars, and wildlife. He was even able to come back to Idaho to take pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse. (The picture of Jerry is of him at the solar eclipse). His other hobbies included barbequing, fishing with his friends, and eating everything that he barbequed and caught. Jerry was loved dearly and will be missed.