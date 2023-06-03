From Burley, ID he is survived by: parents, Denise Hall and Gale Funke (Carleen), siblings: John Funke (Stephanie), Lonna Reeves (Randy), son, Dakota Funke-Evans, granddaughter, Ember, his forever love, Sandy, and many nieces and nephews which he loved as if his own.

His courageous spirit took him on many adventures in life, but his favorites were around a fire with family and friends talking into the long hours of the night. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, drawing, and making people laugh. Whether it be an impersonation or his quick whit he was bound to make anyone smile. With an enormous heart he has left an everlasting impact on many lives, leaving behind treasured memories and wisdom. This cowboy will never be forgotten.