Jan. 14, 1975 - May 31, 2023
Jerrid Wayne Funke was born January 14, 1975 and returned to heaven on May 31, 2023 at St. Luke's Magic Valley surrounded by family, friends and love.
From Burley, ID he is survived by: parents, Denise Hall and Gale Funke (Carleen), siblings: John Funke (Stephanie), Lonna Reeves (Randy), son, Dakota Funke-Evans, granddaughter, Ember, his forever love, Sandy, and many nieces and nephews which he loved as if his own.
His courageous spirit took him on many adventures in life, but his favorites were around a fire with family and friends talking into the long hours of the night. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, drawing, and making people laugh. Whether it be an impersonation or his quick whit he was bound to make anyone smile. With an enormous heart he has left an everlasting impact on many lives, leaving behind treasured memories and wisdom. This cowboy will never be forgotten.
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life in August 2023 more details to follow. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
