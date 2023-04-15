Dec. 13, 1951 – April 9, 2023

JEROME—Jennifer Lynn “Jen” Diehl, 71, a long-time resident of Jerome, passed away Sunday April 9, 2023. Born in Wendell, Idaho on December 13, 1951, she was the oldest child of Ted and Beverly (Eggers) Diehl. She had three siblings, Marilee, Wade and Jerry.

Jen attended schools in Buhl from kindergarten through her sophomore year in high school, graduating from Jerome High School in 1971. After graduation, she attended Boise State University graduating with her Bachelor’s. She then received her Master’s at the University of Idaho. She was a Behavioral Management Counselor.

Jen loved horses and rode in the Filer Junior Posse. She was hurt in a horse accident when she was thirteen. She had many struggles after the accident, learning to walk and talk again.

She is survived by her siblings, Marilee (Steve) Allison, Wade (Joanne) Diehl and Jerry Diehl; eight nieces and nephews, Dusty (Cortney) Allison, Stephanie Wells, Elizabeth (Jeff) Boardman, Hannah Diehl, Trevor Diehl, Jessica Diehl, Quinn Diehl, and Gharret Diehl; and eight great-nephews and nieces, Britt Wells, Brazon Wells, Brynlee Allison, Leighton Allison, Grayson Allison, Coco Boardman, Porter Boardman, and Rennie Boardman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Bev Diehl.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday, April 21, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E. Ave. A, Jerome.

Jen lived the last year at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly. The family is grateful to the staff for all the love and care they gave her.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Jerome First Presbyterian Church, 262 E. Ave. A, Jerome, Idaho 83338 or charity of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared on Jen’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.