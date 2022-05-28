July 25, 1953—May 21, 2022

JEROME — Jeffrey Lin Ohlensehlen, 68, of Jerome, passed away on his family farm on May 21, 2022. Jeff was born July 25, 1953, in Davenport, Iowa. He was the younger of two sons born to Ardery “Dutch” and Betty Ohlensehlen. In 1954, the family of four moved from Iowa to Clover, Idaho, with dreams of starting a family farm. They would go on to farm in Clover and Filer before settling in Jerome in 1959 where they established their family farmstead. As a child, Jeff helped milk and feed cows, gather eggs, and the many other chores that come with being raised on a farm. He enjoyed high school Ag classes and would go on to graduate from Jerome High School in 1971. After high school, Jeff began a custom farming business. He also found time to work the family farm and began raising his own polled Hereford cattle herd. In his free time, Jeff enjoyed playing Rec Department softball and basketball, where he assisted his team in many first placed trophies.

In 1980, Jeff married Lora Posey; they later separated in 2018. Together, the two of them share three sons, Kris, Danny, and Andrew. Jeff took pride in teaching his kids to appreciate good music, one-of-a-kind jokes, “Olyisims” and instilling the value of hard work in each of his sons. The three boys were the light of Jeff’s life, and he was very proud of their successes.

As the years went on, Jeff supported his family by farming for himself, growing his cattle heard, and working at the beet dump. He found true joy in being in the Ag Industry and working hard every day. In the late 90’s, Jeff transitioned from farming full time to working for Green Giant harvesting peas and sweet corn while maintaining his family farm. He was then hired on full time at Amalgamated Sugar, where he worked through the years to earn the title of a “Lead Mechanic”. Jeff worked at Amalgamated for 15 years before retiring back to the family farm. In retirement, Jeff enjoyed golfing, helping friends harvest their crops, and being a grandpa.

Jeff is survived by his three sons, Kris (Carli), Danny, and Andrew Ohlensehlen, two grandchildren Oakley and Colton Ohlensehlen, his brother Robert (Darlena) Ohlensehlen, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friends. Jeff is proceeded in death by his parents, Dutch and Betty Ohlensehlen, and his nephew Brian Ohlensehlen.

Memorial services will be held at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jerome on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM. All are welcome to gather afterwards to share a light lunch and memories of Jeff. Funeral services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel. For tributes and condolences, please visit www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.