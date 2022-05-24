Jeffery Reed

Our loving father, husband, and brother was born and raised in Ironton, Ohio, to his parents Leslie and Ledra Ruth Reed. Following his interest of aviation mechanics, he enlisted in the Air Force and found himself in southern Idaho at the Mountain Home Air Force Base. While stationed there and living in Boise, he met and married Mary Gratzer. Their daughter Tina graced both of their lives and their family was almost complete. His interest in aviation mechanics pulled him back to Ohio where he completed his schooling at the Ohio State University where he became an A&P Inspector. During this time, his grandchildren entered the world, which again pulled him back to the west coast to settle down next to them in Newberg, Oregon. A bit of bad luck found Jeff, but his character, as well as Mary’s, allowed him to live out the remainder of his life at home.
Jeff is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Tina (Ray) Jentges, grandkids, Casey (Mitchell) Young, Riley Jentges, Ryan Jentges, brothers Keith (Pam), Larry (Brenda), Tim (Missy), and sisters Linda Joseph, Sheri (Dennis) Hankins, and Terri (Rod) Abrams. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donnie and Jack Reed, brother in-law Kenny Joseph, and sister Kyle & her husband Oscar Owens.
A Celebration of his Life will be and funeral mass at St Peter’s Church in Newberg on May 24, 2022 at 11:00 am. Per his wishes, Jeff will be brought back to southern Idaho and buried in the Wendell Cemetery on May 27, 2022, at 11 am.
